Orissa High Court accepts MLA Bijay Shankar Das’ rumoured girlfriend Somalika’s plea

Cuttack: Orissa High Court has accepted MLA Bijay Shankar Das’s rumoured girlfriend Somalika Dash’s petition seeking registration of a case against the lawmaker.

A single bench of Justice SK Panigrahi heard the petition of Somalika on January 27.

In her petition, Somalika (29) challenged the illegal action and inaction of police more particularly the IIC of Jagatsinghpur in not registering the case on FIR filed by the petitioner on May 13, 2022 and also the inaction of the Superintendent of Police in not taking any action under Section 154 (3) of CrPC.

“The petitioner is directed to approach the IIC, Jagatsinghpur Police station along with a fresh complaint along with a copy of this order,” the court said.

The court also directed the IIC to register a case if any cognizable case is made out.

Following High Court’s order, Somalika approached Jagatsinghpur IIC and gave a written complaint. The IIC has also assured her of registering a case this time.