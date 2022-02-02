Orissa HC Upholds Lower Court’s Verdict; Dr Sumit To Pay Rs 17K Monthly To Tapaswini As Alimony

Cuttack: In a fresh development into the controversial Berhampur marital discord case, the Orissa High Court on Wednesday upheld the lower’s court verdict directing Dr. Sumit Sahoo to pay monthly maintenance to Tapaswini every month.

Today, the High Court ordered Dr. Sumit Sahoo to pay monthly alimony of Rs 17,000 to Tapaswini by the 10th of each month. The next date for a hearing in the matter has been fixed to February 15.

Notably, the Berhampur District & Sessions Court had ordered that Tapaswini Dash will stay in Sumit’s paternal house in Bramahnagar in Berhampur. The court had also directed Sumit to pay Rs 17,000 every month as maintenance to Tapaswini.