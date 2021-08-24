Orissa HC To Remain Open On Saturdays

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court will function every Saturday. The Court had earlier declared to shut its office on all Saturdays on account of the COVID restrictions imposed by the State Government.

As per a notification issued by the Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court of Orissa dated August 23, 2021, the Court will not function on August 28, 2021.

Though 28th August, 2021 was earlier declared as Court working day for the High Court, in view of the restrictions imposed by the State Government in Cuttack city, Bhubaneswar city and Puri town till the morning of September 1, the Court will remain off on that day.

To compensate for August 28, 2021, the High Court declared October 30 as the working day.