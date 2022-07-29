Orissa HC Stays Sahitya Akademi Notification

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court issued an interim stay order on the state government’s notification over framing new rules for Odisha Sahitya Akademi Awards on Friday.

The decision was challenged by the Chairman of the Akademi Sub-Committee. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled after four weeks.

Hearing a petition, a division bench of the Orissa High Court issued a notice to the Odisha government and allowed four weeks time to file its reply.