Orissa HC Seeks Status Report Of Probe In Archana Nag Case

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has sought the status report of the police investigation in connection with the sensational honey trap case involving Archana Nag.

After hearing the bail application of Archana Nag, the High Court ordered the public prosecutor to submit the status report before the next hearing.

The High Court wants to know whether the police have conducted further investigation after filing the charge sheet.

The case was heard today in the bench of Justice V. Narasingh. Advocate Prabhusen Behera is handling the case on behalf of Archana Nag.