Orissa HC rejects petition seeking annulment of Sundargarh MLA Kusim Tete’s election

Cuttack: Orissa High Court rejected the petition seeking annulment of Sundargarh MLA Kusim Tete’s election for allegedly concealing fact about office of profit while filing nomination.

