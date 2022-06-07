Orissa HC Quashes Petition Seeking Cancellation Of India-SA T20I Match

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court (HC) on Tuesday quashed a petition seeking cancellation of India-South Africa T20I match scheduled to be played at the Barabati Stadium here on June 12.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Orissa High Court on Wednesday. The petition was filed by one Sanjay Nayak of Bhuban in the Dhenkanal district alleging that Barabati stadium does not have adequate fire safety measures.

The State Government, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) and 12 others were made parties in the case.