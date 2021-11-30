Orissa HC Nominates Retd. District Judge ABS Naidu To Monitor Mamita Murder Case Probe

Cuttack: In order to have transparency in such a sensitive case, Orissa High Court has nominated A.B.S. Naidu to monitor the investigation in connection with Bolangir lady teacher Mamita Meher murder case.

Orissa High Court on Tuesday informed that A.B.S. Naidu, a former district judge will monitor the investigation in connection with the Mamita Meher murder case.

Earlier, the state government had requested the Orissa High Court to nominate a Hon’ble Sitting or Retired Judge of the Orissa High Court or a District & Sessions Judge to monitor the investigation of Mamita Meher’s murder case.

During the investigation, it was ascertained that the president of a school managing committee, Gobinda Sahu, is the prime accused. He was later apprehended and confessed to killing the lady teacher Mamita Meher in his car.

Mamita Meher (24) of Jharni village under Turekela block of Bolangir district, was working as a teacher at the Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi district.