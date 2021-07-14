Orissa HC Launches Telegram Channel To Provide Real-Time Information On Cases

Cuttack: In a bid to ensure ease and convenience for the advocates, the Orissa High Court on Wednesday created its official Telegram channel.

Through this channel, it is aimed to provide advocates, litigants and members of public at large with real-time, instantaneous access to information regarding Court’s events, circulars, notices, press releases and cause-lists.

Stakeholders may avail of this facility by joining the channel. In order to join the Orissa High Court’s official Telegram channel, it is required to download and install the Telegram Mobile App from Google Play Store/Apple Store and subscribe to the Court’s Telegram Channel at https://t.me/OrissaHighCourt.

Subscribers of Court’s channel can stay updated on information without having to frequently visit the Court’s website or during times when the services of the website are inaccessible for any reason.

Any information relating to the High Court of Orissa published or shared through Telegram channel would automatically alert the subscriber (if so opted for by the subscriber via notification option).

This shall augment the Court’s efforts towards making official information accessible online through the comfort of personal handheld devices almost as soon as such information is published.

With a view to ensure that stakeholders get time to subscribe to the channel, it has been decided to commence information sharing in the official Telegram channel with effect from July 19.