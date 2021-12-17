Orissa HC Grants Bail To AT Chit Fund Chief Pradeep Sethi

Cuttack: A conditional bail has been granted by Orissa High Court Chief of Artha Tatwa Chit Fund, Pradeep Sethy on Friday.

The bail has been granted to Sethi in the cheating case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the charges of cheating public money luring fabulous offers and surplus returns.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that Sethi was behind the bars from 2013-14 after he was arrested by the Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI).