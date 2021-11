Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to regularise over 1500 outsourced data entry operators in four departments.

The court has said that the data entry operators, working with Local fund audit, Sub-Registry, Loka Seva Bhawan, Gopabandhu Academy departments will be regularised within three months.

After getting job regularization, other governmental benefits will also be extended for them, said HC.