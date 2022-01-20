Orissa HC Directs Home Dept To Submit Status Report On Dhinkia Issue

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the State Home Department to submit a status report on the Dhinkia issue. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for January 27.

Hearing two public interest litigations (PILs) filed over alleged lathi charge on protestors by police at the proposed JSW Steel plant site, the HC has directed the Home Department that one of its senior officers will submit the status report on the present situation in Dhinkia and its nearby areas.

The PIL has sought an inquiry into the incident by a committee headed by a retired Judge of the High Court, treatment of the injured, compensation to the victims, strong action as per law against the guilty policemen, and withdrawal of police forces from Dhinkia and its surroundings.

While one PIL was filed by a local woman Phuli Mallick, three advocates of the Orissa High Court-Kabiraj Pradhan, Khirod Rout and Dipak Mahapatra- filed another petition.