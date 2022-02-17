Orissa HC Denies Bail To Six Accused In Mahanga Double Murder Case

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court rejected the bail applications on Thursday moved by six accused arrested in connection with the Mahanga double murder.

The court denied bail to Kailash Khatua, Malaya Barik, Bhikari Swain, Khitish Acharya, Chaitanya Sethi and Arvind Khatua who have been lodged in jail since last year.

Kulamani Baral, a former Chairman of Mahanga Block and his associate Dibyasingha Baral were brutally murdered on January 2, 2021.

The bail applications were opposed by the lawyer of Ramakant Baral, son of the deceased (Kulamani). The accused had moved the High Court after the District and Sessions Court rejected their bail.