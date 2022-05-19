Orissa HC Bar Association to move Chief Justice opposing establishment of two permanent benches

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Bar Association passed a resolution to constitute an action committee to prepare a resentment representation to the Chief Justice of the HC not to give his consent for the establishment of two permanent benches of the High Court of Orissa.

In a resolution passed by the General Body meeting, the HC Bar Association has decided to form an action committee to prepare a resentment representation for submission to the Chief Justice not to give his consent for establishment of two permanent benches of the High Court of Orissa both in south and western parts of the State.

The move by the lawyers’ body comes just days after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to obtain the Orissa High Court nod for setting up the HC benches in western and southern Odisha.

In a letter, the Union Law Minister had suggested Naveen to hold consultations with the Orissa HC Chief Justice and chalk out details on requirements like land, building and staff for the proposed benches.

The Centre has said that it will take further necessary actions only after the proposal to set up the HC benches is sent by the State government after due consent from the High Court.

High Court benches at places other than its Principal seat are established as per the recommendations made by the Jaswant Singh Commission and judicial pronouncements of the Supreme Court in 2000 after consideration of the proposal from the State government in its readiness.