Orissa HC Bans Movement Of Powerboats At Mangaljodi For Protection Of Birds

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Friday banned operations of powerboats in the Mangalajodi wildlife part of Chilika lake.

Hearing a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) petition filed by a fisherman, Dibakar Behera on February 3, the High Court has issued orders to the Government and the Chilika Development authorities not to allow motor-operated boats in view of protecting the birds.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Orissa High Court had issued a notice to the state government and the Chilika Development Authority (CDA) in connection with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which sought the court’s intervention against the unchecked and illegal operation of motorboats in the Mangalajodi part of Chilika lake.

The PIL stated that illegal motor boats are operating for fishing purposes on Mangaljodi wetland part of Chilika lagoon which was declared an Important Bird Area (IBA).

The shallow water, interspersed by a landmass and reed beds, attracts a wide range of birds. Birds like northern pintail, garganey, lesser and fulvous whistling-ducks, ruddy shelducks, northern shovelers, either in mixed flocks or drifting slowly by themselves can be seen in the water body.

Meanwhile, the High Court took cognizance of the matter and had asked the CEO of Chilika Development Authority not to allow powerboats in the ecosystem today.