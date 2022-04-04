Orissa HC Awards 10 Years RI To Man For Raping School Student

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Monday awarded 10 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to a man named Anuj Mallick for the rape of a school student in 2017.

The Cuttack Ad-hoc Fast Track POCSO Court issued the order.

As per reports, the Court has awarded 10 years RI and a fine of Rs. 50,000 to the accused in this rape case. If the accused does not pay the fine, he would be lodged in jail for an additional six months.

Also, the Court has asked the convict to pay a sum of Rs. 5 lakh to the victim. This amount will be provided through the District Legal Service Authority. The amount will be kept as Fixed Deposit till the victim attains the age of 18.