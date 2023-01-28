Orissa HC Asks State To Set Time To Find Fake Doctors

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has ordered the State government to fix a time frame to find out fake doctors in the State.

The court asked the government to verify the certificate of the doctors.

The court order regarding setting time frame came after the health department did not mention about the time in its affidavit. However, the affidavit mentioned that CDMOs have been given the task of certificate verification.

The Court directed the Odisha government to submit an additional affidavit by February 20.

During the hearing, the amicus curiae, senior lawyer Gautam Mishra told the court that information has been received about fake doctors treating patients in Malkangiri, Rayagada, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj districts. In such a situation, it will be easy for people to know about the doctors they are consulting if the information of all the doctors in the state is available online.

Notably, the World Bank had alleged that 51 per cent of the doctors treating patients in different Indian states without valid certificate.