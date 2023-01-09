Orissa HC Asks Cuttack, Khurdha Collectors To Set Norms Over Kite Manjha  

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the Cuttack and Khurdha Collector to issue guidelines over use of Manjha (glass coated string) in kite flying during Hockey world cup in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

The court also suggested the government to issue specific guidelines over preparation, sale and use of such string. The court has set April 3 as deadline for making of guidelines.

While hearing two petitions, the High Court issued such directive to the government.

On the other hand, Balasore district administration has banned use of Manja in kite flying. Collector Dattatreya Bhausaheb said that strict action will be initiated against violators.

Municipality enforcement team, police and legal team will enforce the restriction and take action against those who violate the norms.

Kite flying in public places has been restricted. Any programme regarding kite flying can be organised at designated places with prior approval of district administration, the Collector said.