Orissa HC Announces Applications For Posts Of Junior Stenographer; Check Details Here

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has released a fresh advertisement inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Junior Stenographer.

The submission of the online application for the Group C posts has commenced today (March 28). The last date for receipt of the application is April 18 till 11.59 pm.

Vacancy Position:

Unreserved-08 (Women-01)

SEBC- 03 (Women-01)

Schedule Caste-05 (Women-02)

Schedule Tribe- 06 (Women-02)

Total-22 (Women-06)

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised University with a minimum speed of 80 words per minute in shorthand and 40 words per minute in typewriting/ transcription on computer. He/ she should have adequate knowledge in Computer Applications.

Age Limit:

A candidate must be above 21 years of age and below 32 years of age as on August 1, 2022. The upper age is relaxable as per norms

Examination Fee:

A candidate is required to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of Rs 500 only through online by using debit card/credit card/net banking system. Candidates belonging to Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe and Persons with Disability are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Salary:

Scale of pay of Rs 25,500 – Rs 81,100 in Level-7 with usual Dearness and other Allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.