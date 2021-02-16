Orissa HC Allows Sarathi Baba To Deliver Preaching

Bhubaneswar: The much-talked-about, Sarathi Baba alias Santosh Roul, has been allowed to deliver preachings. The Orissa High Court allowed the self-styled Godman for the same.

However, the congregation will be held with a maximum of 200 people at a time. Besides, Sarathi Baba has been directed to follow all the COVID guidelines laid by the government.

Notably, Sarathi was arrested in 2015 on charges of cheating by misusing religious practices. He was subsequently booked in a case of issuing threats to a woman medico, who was his follower. The Supreme Court had granted him bail in this case while the HC had granted him bail in the first case.

He was also booked in another case for cheating a woman and her mother of Barimula of Kendrapada, where he had set up his ashram.

He was later released on bail in 2019.