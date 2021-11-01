Orissa HC Allows Sale & Use Of Green Crackers Approved By PESO

Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court on Monday permitted the sale and use of green crackers in the State. However, the green crackers need to be approved by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), the court said.

The bursting of crackers will only be allowed for two hours on Diwali from 8 PM to 10 PM, the court added.

The All Odisha Fireworks Dealers Association had moved the High Court seeking permission for sale of green crackers in Odisha on Diwali.

Claiming to protect the health of the people of the state and to curb the spread of the viral infection, the state government on September 30 had banned the sale and use of crackers in the state from October 1, 2021.