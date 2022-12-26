ORHDC scam: Former IAS Vinod Kumar, 5 others get 3-yr jail term

Bhubaneswar: The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance in Bhubaneswar on Monday convicted former IAS officer & Ex-Managing Director of ORHDC, Vinod Kumar, and 5 others and imposed a Rs 50,000 penalty on each on charges of duping people to the tune of Rs 21.35 lakh on the pretext of providing houses.

Along with Vinod Kumar, the Vigilance also convicted Swasti Ranjan Mohapatra, Ex-Company Secretary, ORHDC, Bhubaneswar, Pradip Rout, Ex-Accounts officer, Satyaprakash Behera, Junior Loan Officer, ORHDC, Bhubaneswar, Jnanendra Swain, Asst. System Analyst, ORHDC, Bhubaneswar and Manoranjan Nayak, M/s Rashmi Mass Construction Pvt. Ltd., Bhubaneswar who were charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar TR No.9/2009 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and U/s 120-B/420/468/471 IPC.

The convicts Vinod Kumar, Ex-MD, Swasti Ranjan Mohapatra, Ex-Company Secretary, Sri Pradip Rout, Ex-Accounts officer, Sri Satyaprakash Behera, Junior Loan Officer and Sri Jnanendra Swain, Asst. System Analyst were sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay a fine of Rs.50,000/- (Rupees Fifty Thousand), and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months on each count for the offence U/s 13 (2) r/w 13(1)(d) P.C Act, 1988. Both sentences are to run concurrently, the court ruled.

The above 5 officers of ORHDC, Bhubaneswar had entered into a criminal conspiracy with Manoranjan Nayak, E.D., M/s Rashmi Mass Construction Pvt. Ltd., Bhubaneswar and in the prosecution of the said conspiracy abusing their official position, dishonestly sanctioned house building loans in the names of 6 individuals and disbursed Rs.21,35,000/- to M/s Rashmi Mass Construction Pvt. Ltd., Bhubaneswar.

The convict Manoranjan Nayak was also sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay a fine of Rs.50,000, and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months on each count for the offence U/s 420/468/471/120-B IPC. Both sentences are to run concurrently.

Gyana Ranjan Mohanty, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Cell Division, Cuttack investigated the case and Hemanta Kumar Swain, Spl. P.P., Vigilance, Bhubaneswar conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.