Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a leading player in India’s renewable energy sector and a subsidiary of Tata Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (OREDA Limited), the state’s nodal agency for renewable energy, to accelerate rooftop solar adoption among residential customers.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding Odisha’s renewable energy footprint by implementing the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana (PMSGY).

Tata Power, one of India’s largest integrated power companies, manages power distribution in Odisha through its four DISCOMs in partnership with the State Government. The scheme will be implemented through the DISCOMs which will play a pivotal role in bringing solar energy to households.

The MoU was signed by Shri Saidutta Biplab Keshari Pradhan, CEO, OREDA Limited and Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO&MD, Tata Power in the presence of the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri K.V. Singh Deo and Shri Manoj Ahuja, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha.

This collaboration aims to accelerate solar energy adoption through enhanced public awareness and seamless implementation of accessible and affordable solar energy solutions across Odisha. TPREL, which will be listed as one of its preferred solar partners by OREDA, will play a pivotal role in this adoption by ensuring reliable and hassle-free solar solutions with lifetime care. The company along with OREDA and its financial/banking partners will lead targeted awareness drives at high-footfall locations such as airports, malls and railway stations. To strengthen community engagement, the company will also develop educational materials on renewable energy benefits, conduct sessions for local vendors, and foster local technical expertise by training rooftop installation and maintenance staff.

Public education will remain a central pillar, supported by the creation and dissemination of Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials to emphasize the advantages of renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Odisha is pioneering the solar revolution as the state with the highest solar subsidies in the country which significantly reduces the financial burden on the consumer and enables easy adoption.

Subsidy Details Explained:

Rooftop Solar Plant Capacity Rooftop Solar Plant Subsidy per kWp Additional State Subsidy per kWp (Odisha specific) Total Solar Plant Subsidy 1 kWp Rs. 30,000** Rs. 25,000** Rs. 55,000** 2 kWp Rs. 60,000** Rs. 50,000** Rs. 1, 10,000** 3 kWp and above Rs. 78,000** Rs. 60,000** Rs. 1, 38,000**

**Solar subsidies as per state government’s discretion and policy guidelines

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, “This collaboration with OREDA underscores Tata Power’s enduring commitment to the state and its people. We are proud to support the PM Surya Ghar Yojana and are aligned with the state government’s vision of mainstreaming solar power.”

OREDA Limited will collaborate with TPREL on the promotion of public awareness campaigns on various platforms, provide guidance to government agencies, and conduct regular reviews to ensure the initiative’s success. The initiative will begin by focusing on key cities—Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Paradip, Berhampur, Sambalpur, Balasore and Rourkela and gradually expand state-wide.

Shri Saidutta Biplab Keshari Pradhan, Chief Executive Officer, OREDA Limited added, “Odisha is blessed with vast solar energy potential that must be harnessed effectively to meet the state’s growing energy demands sustainably. Our partnership with Tata Power is a significant step in the same direction. With Tata Power’s expertise and OREDA’s resources, we will accelerate the adoption of renewable energy, empowering consumers and contributing meaningfully to the state’s energy goals.”

Over the past few years, Tata Power has played a pivotal role in transforming Odisha’s energy landscape by managing power distribution operations across all four DISCOMs—TPCODL, TPWODL, TPSODL, and TPNODL—under a public-private partnership model.

With a strong commitment to renewable energy adoption through advanced technology and collaborations with state and central agencies, the company is fostering a sustainable energy ecosystem aligned with India’s net-zero goals.

Saving Breakdown: