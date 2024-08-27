Orders issued to raze 191 illegal structures in Bhubaneswar: HUD Minister

Bhubaneswar: Orders to demolish 191 illegal apartments and buildings in Bhubaneswar city have been issued by the State Government, as stated by Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra to the State Legislative Assembly on August 27.

Responding to a question from senior BJD lawmaker Ranendra Pratap Swain, the Minister reported that 491 cases of illegal construction have been filed in the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) area. Demolition orders have been issued for 191 of these cases, 63 have been dismissed, and the remaining 237 are under trial.

In addition, 1,444 cases of illegal construction under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction have been registered. Of these, 451 cases have been resolved, and 993 are still under trial, added the minister.

He also mentioned that actions are being taken against those who have breached the law, in line with the Odisha Urban Development Authorities Act of 1982.