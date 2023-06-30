Order Dismissing Senthil Balaji As Minister Kept In Abeyance By Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor N Ravi has decided to keep the dismissal order of state minister V Senthil Balaji in abeyance for the time being, said sources on Thursday, adding that Chief Minister MK Stalin has been informed about it.

The governor, in a late evening communication to the chief minister, said that he would consult the attorney general and seek his legal opinion about the more, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

“The order to dismiss Balaji from the Council of Ministers has been kept in abeyance by the governor until further communication,” Sources said.

Days after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam, the governor had dismissed Balaji from the Council of Ministers. Tamil Nadu CM had said the state government would challenge the governor’s decision legally.

In an official statement, the Raj Bhavan in Chennai had said, “There are reasonable apprehensions that the continuation of V Senthil Balaji in the Council of Ministers will adversely impact the due process of law, including fair investigation that may eventually lead to the breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state.”

“Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption, including taking cash for jobs and money laundering. Abusing his position as a minister, he has been influencing the investigation and obstructing the due process of law and justice,” it added.

Stalin also opposed Governor RN Ravi’s move to dismiss minister V Senthil Balaji from state cabinet without consulting him and said “The Governor doesn’t have rights, we will face this legally.”

Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case on June 14, is in judicial custody till July 12. He has been hospitalised after being arrested in an alleged cash-for-jobs case dating back to 2014 when he was the transport minister under the previous AIADMK government. He joined the DMK in 2018.