Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange Warning for rainfall in at least 14 Odisha districts as an increase in the rainfall activities is likely today.

MeT department has issued Yellow Warning for rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in at least eight Odisha districts.

The alert has been issued (7 am) for three hours for the districts of Bargarh, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.