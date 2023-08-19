OPTCL Appoints 161 Electrical Engineers, 54 Office Assistants, 197 Electrical Technicians

Bhubaneswar: As many as 412 persons joined state power infrastructure company Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd today. 161 of them are Electrical Engineers, 54 are Office Assistants, and 197 are Electrical Technicians. An orientation programme was organized at Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan.

Addressing the new recruits, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that Quality and reliable power is an indispensable entitlement of every citizen. This is also a basic ingredient of growth. We must therefore work for ensuring quality uninterrupted power supply to our consumers, farmers, and industries, he called upon.

Stating that his Government has adopted the 5T mantra to transform governance, he urged all the new professionals to follow and imbibe this 5T mantra of Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, and Time leading to Transformation. Following this, he said, we will definitely achieve our goal of providing Quality, Secure and Reliable Power to all the people of Odisha.

Welcoming the new recruits to OPTCL, he said that his Government has been investing significantly in the power sector to enhance power generation and strengthen the transmission and distribution infrastructure. Odisha is now a power-surplus state. The consumer base of the state has grown exponentially to 97 Lakh which was only 16 lakh in the year 2000. The State has been conveniently meeting its peak demand of five thousand three hundred Mega Watt round the year. Praising the OPTCL for its contribution, he said that it has made a significant addition to the state’s transmission infrastructure with 193 Grid substations.

Appreciating the efforts of OPTCL in providing employment to youngsters, he said that since 2010, the OPTCL has recruited two thousand three hundred professionals from various disciplines, and this year only around 300 jobs have been created for the local youth.

Reiterating that Odisha Government is committed to creating more jobs, he said “I will be personally monitoring its progress.”

Joining the programme, Energy Minister Shri Pratap Keshari Dev said that continuous economic progress in Odisha has resulted in a huge increase in demand for power. So this job is a huge responsibility that is laced with the constant demand for 24X7 quality power. He advised the new recruits to follow the 5T principles to achieve success.

Development Commissioner Smt Anu Garg said that it’s a milestone for all the newly employed youngsters. This is an opportunity for them to improve the ease of living of people by ensuring quality power. She urged them to develop qualities like integrity, compassion, hard work and constant improvement in knowledge.

Two Management Trainees Jyotikrushna Panda and Swayamprabha Nayak, sharing their experiences, said that the recruitment process has been transparent and very fast. They said they are committed to serving the state. So they joined OPTCL despite offers from big corporates.

Secretary to CM (5T) Shri VK Pandian and other senior officers were present.

Energy Dept ACS Shri Nikunja Bihar Dhal gave the welcome address and OPTCL CMD proposed the vote of thanks.