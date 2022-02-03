OPSCB Chief Engineer Under Vigilance Scanner In DA Case

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Thursday carried out simultaneous raids at the properties of a Chief Engineer of Odisha State Pollution Control Board in Bhubaneswar on allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to reports, on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets by OSPCB Chief Engineer Rabi Narayana Prusty, simultaneous house searches were conducted by Odisha Vigilance.

The anti-corruption wing personnel led by eight Deputy SPs, including four Inspectors, 5 ASIs and other staff conducted searches at seven places including Prusty’s residential flat at Kalvik King Palace in Patia, a flat at Gajapati palace in Jagmohan Nagar of Jagamara, a shop at Barabhuja market complex in Khandagiri, and another flat at Shreekhestra Bhakta Niwas, Bhubaneswar.

The Vigilance officials also searched the house of Prusty’s relative at Shreeram Vihar in Nayapalli, his house at native place at Nuapada in Ganjam and his official chamber in the Office of the OSPCB, Bhubaneswar.

The searches were carried out on the strength of search warrants issued by Vigilance Special Judge, Bhubaneswar. The search is in progress to unearth the disproportionate assets accumulated by the accused OPSCB chief engineer, the Vigilance said.