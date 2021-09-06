OPSC To Conduct Special Recruitment Drive To Fill Up Vacant Doctor Posts At PHCs & CHCs: Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das on Monday informed the assembly that the state government has asked the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to conduct a special recruitment drive to fill up the vacant doctor posts at PHCs and CHCs across the state.

Minister’s reply came after MLA Aswin Kumar Patra raised a query regarding vacant doctor posts at PHCs and CHCs across the state.

Replying to his written query Das said that the MBBS doctors, who have qualified in the examination conducted by the OPSC, have been posted in the districts.

As many as 763 medical officers were appointed in the year 2021, while 462 doctored joined the post, Das added.