OPSC Releases Important Notice For OCS 2020 PWD Candidates

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Friday released an important notice for differently-abled who have opted for the assistance of scribe in the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2020.

The examination has been scheduled to be held on August 27.

The Commission released the list of PWD candidates who have opted for use of scribe and asked them to furnish detailed information such as name, date of birth, educational qualification, address, scan copy of specimen signature, and photograph of the scribe.

The credentials are required to generate an Admission Certificate for the Scribe for admission into the examination hall, it said.

“While sending information, candidates must ensure that the scribe should not possess similar or higher qualification and must not also be from same discipline for the competitive examinations who take help of scribe and also a scribe to be allowed for a “subject” must not have the “same subject” in his academic qualification,” the notification read.

The divyang candidates are required to furnish detail information about scribe by email to OPSC (ID No. [email protected]) which should reach the Odisha Public Service Commission on or before August 13.

Besides, the candidates will have to mention his/her Permanent Public Service Account Number (PPSAN) No., Name & Date of Birth while sending information about the scribe, failing which he /she will not be allowed to take the assistance of scribe in the aforesaid examination, the commission said.

“Persons other than those recognised by the Commission cannot be engaged by the Candidate as a scribe in the examination,” it added.