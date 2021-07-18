OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out For 7 Asst Director Posts

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released Odisha PSC Notification 2021 inviting online applications from qualified and interested candidates for filling up seven posts of Assistant Director of Sericulture (Group-B) of Odisha Textile and Sericulture Service (Sericulture Cadre) under Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department.

The link for registration/re-registration and payment of examination fee shall be available from July 30 to August 31, 2021.

The last date for submission of registered online application for recruitment is September 7, 2021.

Important Details:

Age: A candidate must not ordinarily be below 21 (twenty one) years and above 32 (thirty two) years of age as on the 1st day of August, 2021 i.e. he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1989 and not later than 1 August, 2000.

Provided that the upper age limit shall be relaxable by 5 (five) years for candidates belonging to the categories of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, Ex-Servicemen and Women.

The maximum age limit will be 50(fifty) years in case of in-service candidates belonging to Textiles & Sericulture branches under the Directorate of Textiles, Odisha.

For other details including syllabus, interest candidates can visit the official website of the OPSC.