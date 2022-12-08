OPSC OCS Prelims-2021 Results Out; Check Here

Cuttack: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the list of candidates provisionally qualified for the OCS Main Written Examination-2021.

Candidates shortlisted provisionally in the OPSC OCS Prelims Exam are able to appear for the OCS Main Written Examination-2021 against advt. No. 25 of 2021-22.

OPSC will be conducting the OCS Main Written Examination-2021in February 2023.

All those candidates who appeared in the Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam round can check the OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2022 which is available on the official website of OPSC- opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, a total of 5296 candidates have finally qualified for the OCS Prelims Exam. Out of 5296 candidates qualified, there are 1749 females qualified for the mains round.

All these candidates qualified in the prelims are able to appear in the Odisha Civil Services Mains Written Examination -2021.