OPSC Notified Recruitment To Assistant Director Posts, Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from prospective candidates for recruitment of Assistant Directors in Group-B service of Odisha Statistics and Economics Service cadre under the planning and convergence department.

The online registration will start from 6th July 2021 and the last date to submit online applications is 12th August 2021.

The Official Notification for the OPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2021 has already been released on its official website @opsc.gov.in.

Age limits: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 32 years as on the 1st day of January, 2021. However, there will be relaxation in the upper age-limit of the reserved category.

Educational qualification: A candidate must have at least a Second Class Master’s Degree in Economics/ Applied Economics/ Statistics/ Applied Statistics from the any University of Institution recognized by the Government.

Examination fee: A candidate is required to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of Rs 500. However, the candidates who belong to the reserved category are exempted from payment of this fee.

The interested candidates can download the detailed notification mentioning all the details regarding eligibility criteria, the application process, and much more regarding OPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2021.