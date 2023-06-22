OPSC Mining Officer recruitment 2023: Apply for Group A posts

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) released a fresh advertisement for recruitment in the posts of Mining Officers in the rank of Group-A under the Steel & Mines Department.

The link for registration and online application will be made available from July 1, 2023 to July 31, 2023 on the official website www.opsc.gov.in.

Salary

Scale of Pay of Rs 56,100/- in Level 12, Cell — 1 of the pay matrix as per ORSP Rules, 2017 with usual Dearness and other Allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.

Vacancy Position

Unreserved- 09 (03-w)

SEBC- 4 (1 -w)

Scheduled Caste- 4 (02-w)

Scheduled Tribe- 6 (02-w)

Total- 23 (08-w)

Age

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 (Twenty-one) years and must not be above the age of 38 (Thirty-Eight) years as on the 1st day of May 2023 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd May 1985 and not later than 1st May 2002.

Educational Qualification

A candidate must have possessed 2nd Class Degree in Mining Engineering from any recognized University in India.

Examination Fee

The examination fee for all categories of candidates has been exempted.

Method of Selection: The selection of candidates for recruitment to the posts will be made on the basis of Written Examination and Viva Voce test. The written examination will consist of 02 (Two) papers with total of 500 marks. The maximum mark for the Viva Voce test is 50.

How to Apply

Candidates must go through the details of this Advertisement available on the Website of OPSC before filling up online application form. Candidates must apply online through the concerned Website of the OPSC www.opsc.gov.in.