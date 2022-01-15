OPSC Issues COVID-19 Guidelines For OCS Main 2020 Exam Appearing Candidates

Cuttack: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released its guidelines for candidates, who are going to appear Odisha Civil Service (OCS) Main exam 2020 commencing from 20th January.

OPSC has also published the OAS mains hall ticket for the Odisha Civil Service Main exam 2020.

In a release, OPSC said, “It is for information of the candidates appearing for the OCS(Main) Examination 2020 commencing from 20th January 2022 and for those appearing the Assistant Surgeon Examination on 23rd January 2022 that the following Covid-19 guidelines are to be observed by them during the examination.”

1. Wearing face Mask (N95) is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without Mask will not be allowed to enter into the venue.

2. Candidates will have to remove their Masks for verification, whenever required by the examination functionaries.

3. Candidates may carry his/her hand sanitizer (small size) in a transparent bottle. However, provisions have been made for sanitization of hands at each examination hall.

4. Candidates must follow Covid-19 norms of social distancing as well as personal hygiene inside the examination hall as well as in the premises of the venue. The sitting arrangements have been made accordingly keeping in view the social distancing norms.

5. In case a candidate develops Covid symptoms, he/she shall bring it to the notice of the Invigilator immediately. Isolation-cum-Examination hall has been arranged for such candidates.