OPSC Invites Applications For Assistant Agriculture Officer Posts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced notification for the recruitment of 145 Posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO).
Those Candidates who are interested in the vacancy details and completed all eligibility criteria can read the Notification and Apply Online.
Starting date to Apply online: 28-01-2022.
Last date for submission of Registered Online application: 28-02-2022.
Educational Qualification
Candidates should possess a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture from a recognized university.
Selection Process of OPSC AAO Job Vacancy 2022 | Odisha Job
- Written and Viva Voice Test.
How to Apply for OPSC Assistant Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2022?
- Go to the official website “ www.opsc.gov.in” then go to “ Advertisements”.
- Find the advertisement.
- Open the Notification and check the Eligibility.
- Online Registration/ Re-Registration and Online payment of examination Fees shall be Available on the given website.
- Then click for apply & fill-up the form correctly.
- Then click for the final submit button & print the application form.