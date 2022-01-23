OPSC Invites Applications For Assistant Agriculture Officer Posts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced notification for the recruitment of 145 Posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO).

Those Candidates who are interested in the vacancy details and completed all eligibility criteria can read the Notification and Apply Online.

Starting date to Apply online: 28-01-2022.

Last date for submission of Registered Online application: 28-02-2022.

Educational Qualification

Candidates should possess a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture from a recognized university.

Selection Process of OPSC AAO Job Vacancy 2022 | Odisha Job

Written and Viva Voice Test.

How to Apply for OPSC Assistant Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2022?