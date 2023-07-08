OPSC Commemorates Its 75th Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission commemorated its 75th Year of Foundation by organising a day-long event at Bhubaneswar on 8th July.

The function was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, who released a Souvenir, OPSC@75, on the occasion. A Special Cover was also released by the Department of Posts to mark the occasion.

Addressing the Convention, the Chief Minister complimented the Commission and its Staff for their efforts in clearing back logs in recruitments and adhering to the Annual Recruitment Calendar.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, in his address, emphasised on leverage of technology in recruitment, review of cadre rules to make it more compliant with the changing processes of recruitment.

A panel discussion was organised on the topic – “Public Service Commission: Gateway to Future Leadership and Challenges in 21st Century”. Vivekananda Pattnayak, former Chairman, OPSC, Asit Tripathy, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister and Chairman WODC and Surya Prasad Mishra, former Advocate General, Odisha participated as panellists while Brigadier Dr. Laxmi Charan Patnaik, former Chairman, OPSC acted as moderator.

The valediction session was graced by Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Hon’ble Governor, Odisha. He launched the highly advance e-CHAYAN portal of the Commission. The software has many advanced features like AI enabled photo verification to eliminate impersonation, digital mark extraction from certificates, API based certificate verification and customized application forms etc.

The Hon’ble Governor felicitated officers and staff of the Commission for rendering meritorious service. He emphasised merit based selection ultimately contribute nation building.

Ten officers and staff of the Commission were felicitated on the occasion for rendering meritorious service.

Dr. Satyajit Mohanty, Chairman, OPSC welcomed the guests. Sanat Kumar Mohanty, Dr. Sarita Supkar, Shyambhakta Mishra, Members of the Commission proposed the vote of thanks and coordinated different sessions along with Pramod Kumar Mishra, Secretary, OPSC.