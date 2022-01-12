OPSC Civil Services Mains Admit Card Released; Know Details Here

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming Odisha Civil Services Mains Examination-2020. The examination is slated to be held on February 8, 2022.

Candidates who will appear the examination are advised to visit the official website of OPSC on opsconline.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The exam will be conducted for subjects – Agricultural Engineering Paper I, Civil Engineering Paper I, Electrical Engineering Paper I, Mechanical Engineering Paper I and History Paper II, Psychology Paper II. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Odisha Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2020: How to download

Visit the official site of OPSC on opsconline.gov.in.

Click on Odisha Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2020 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of OPSC.