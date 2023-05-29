OPSC Chairman Presents Annual Report 2022-23 To Odisha Governor

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Chairman Dr. Satyajit Mohanty called on Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal today at Raj Bhavan and presented the Annual Report for the year 2022-23.

The year 2022-23 will be regarded as path-breaking for OPSC in the sense that the Commission completed all the recruitment commitments as notified in the recruitment calendar.

During this period 3718 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Group-A & Group-B services, an all-time record for any given recruitment year. This has not only boosted the confidence of the Commission but has enhanced its credentials among the candidates.

This has encouraged the Commission to come out with the Recruitment Calendar for the year 2023-24 for more than 5000 vacancies in various Departments of Government.

Out of 3718 candidates recommended for Group-A Group-B posts of the State Government, 15IO candidates are women representing 40 percent of the successful candidates. A total of 389 candidates from SC category and 443 candidates from ST candidates were among the candidates recommended for Group-A & Group-B posts during this recruitment calendar.

Some of the significant recommendations for the recruitment year are as follows: 1205 Assistant Surgeons (Medical Officers), 356 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons, 250 Assistant Professors in Government Medical Colleges, 347 Assistant Professors for Government Degree Colleges, 329 Assistant Professors for B.Ed. Colleges, 244 Post Graduate Teachers, 392 candidates for Odisha Civil Services, 115 Assistant Fisheries Officers and 102 Assistant Agriculture Engineers.

All together 2,650 promotions have been concurred by the Commission for 17 Government Departments and 286 disciplinary proceedings have been disposed of during 2022-23.

One of the key focus areas of the Commission will be to ensure more transparency in the recruitment processes and faster publication of results The Commission will continue to leverage on technology for maintaining integrity of the system and adopt objective criteria in every step of the selection process. Upgrading the existing online portal, Integrated Recruitment Management System, making it more user-friendly, conducting more Computer Based Recruitment Examinations (CBRE), masking the identity of the candidates during evaluation of answer papers and interviews etc. will continue to get focused attention.

The Odisha Public Service Commission will be celebrating the Seventy Fifth year of its glorious journey in 2023-24.

The Governor while appreciating the performance of the Commission for the year 2022-23, advised the Commission to achieve the recruitment target for the Year 2023-24.