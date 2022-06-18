OPSC Chairman Presents Annual Report 2021-22 to Odisha Governor

Bhubaneswar: The Chairman of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Dr Satyajit Mohanty, called on the Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal today at Raj Bhavan and presented the Annual Report 2021-22.

The year 2021-22 will be regarded as path-breaking for OPSC in the sense that the Commission published the Recruitment Calendar for the first time since its inception in spite of the apprehension whether it could stick to the deadlines. OPSC completed all the recruitment commitments as notified in the calendar in spite of the dislocation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. During this period 2277 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Group-A and Group-B Services , 1563 promotions have been concurred for 22 government departments, and 224 disciplinary proceedings have been disposed of.

This has not only boosted the confidence of the Commission, but has enhanced its credentials among the candidates. This has encouraged the Commission to come out with Recruitment Calendar for the year 2022-23 for more than 5000 posts in twenty-six government department.

One of the key focus areas of the Commission will be to ensure more transparency in the recruitment process and faster publication of results. We will continue to leverage on technology for maintaining integrity of the system and adopt objective criteria in every step of the selection process.

Upgrading the existing online portal, Integrated Recruitment Management System, to make it more user-friendly, conducting more and more Computer Based Recruitment Examinations (CBRE), masking the identity of the candidates during evaluation of papers and interviews etc. will continue to get the focused attention.

As part of faster publication of results, the Commission will introduce “on-screen” evaluation of descriptive papers for the current year.

OPSC aims at recommending highest number of candidates in the recruitment year 2022-23 , as transpired during the courtesy call.