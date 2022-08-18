OPSC ASO Exam Postponed, Rescheduled Date To Be Notified Soon

Bhubaneswar: With many districts facing flood situation, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) today announced to postpone the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) examination.

The examination was scheduled to be held on August 21.

“It is for information of all concerned that in view of the dislocation caused by the severe flood in the State, the ASO written examination scheduled to be held on 21st August 2022 (Sunday) is hereby postponed until further order. The rescheduled date and time will be notified shortly,” OPSC chairman Satyajit Mishra tweeted.

ASO Written Exam postponed. Here is the notice of the OPSC pic.twitter.com/KVK4tjAjDf — SATYAJIT MOHANTY (@satyajitips88) August 18, 2022

