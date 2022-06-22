OPSC ASO Exam Date 2022 Announced; Read Notice Here

Cuttack: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the much-awaited date for the (ASO) examination 2022 on Wednesday.

The State Public Service Commission has announced that the written examination for recruitment to the post of ASO will be conducted on August 21, 2022.

In its notice, OPSC said,” It is for information of all concerned that, pursuant to Advt. No. 26 of 2021-22 will be conducted at different Educational Institutions of 30 districts and 03 Sub-Divisions of the State on 21st August, Sunday, this year.”

Here is the Examination Schedule:

“The Roll nos. of the provisionally admitted candidates, venue of examination centre, Admission Certificate and Instruction to Candidates to be downloaded by the candidate will be available on the website of the Commission at (www.onse.gov.in) later on,” the OPSC said.

“The eligible candidates are advised to visit the website of the commission regularly for updates,” OPSC added.