OPSC ASO admit card 2022 released

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the much-awaited written examination for recruitment to Group-B posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) under Odisha Secretariat Service.

The admit card for the August 21 examination has been uploaded on the official website of OPSC-www.opsc.gov.in amid clamour of postponement of the examination because of date clash with SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL).

However, the official page of the commission did not open owing to technical snag. This left aspirants agitated.