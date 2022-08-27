OPSC ASO 2022 exam today!

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) ASO exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on August 27 in three shifts — 9.00 AM to 10.30 AM, 11.30 AM to 1.00 PM, and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

On the other hand, a total of 139 educational institutions in Khordha district will remain closed on August 27 in view of the scheduled ASO exam. All these institutions have been designated as ASO exam centre.

Earlier, OPSC had postponed the ASO examination due to the prevailing flood situation in the State. The exam was then rescheduled on August 27, 2022 (Saturday).A total of 796 (265 women) Group-B posts in the Odisha Secretariat Service will be filled through the recruitment drive. The ASO will draw a monthly salary in the scale of pay of Rs 35,400 in Level 9, Cell 1 as per the Pay Matrix provided under Rule- 3 of ORSP Rules, 2017 with usual Dearness and other Allowances.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 21 but was postponed due to floods in the state.