OPSC Announces To Fill Up 36 Posts Of Geologist In Group-A Vacancies

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced to fill up 36 posts of Geologist in Group-A (JB) of Odisha Ground Water Geologist Service under the Water Resources Department.

The online application process through the official website of the Commission www.opsc.gov.in will commence on September 15. The last date of submission of the application is October 29, 2021 (11.59 pm).

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must hold at least a Second Class Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Earth Science from any recognized University in India.

Remuneration:

The Geologist will draw a salary of Rs 56,100 in Level 12, Cell-1 of Pay Matrix under ORSP Rules, 2017 with usual Dearness and other Allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.

Age:

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021. Relaxation will be given to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Socially & Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), Women, Ex-Servicemen by 5 years and to Persons with Disabilities whose permanent disability is forty percent (40%) and more (10 years).

Examination Fee:

A candidate is required to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of Rs 500. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe of Odisha and Persons with Disabilities (whose permanent disability is 40% and more) are exempted from payment of this fee.

Method Of Selection:

The selection of candidates for recruitment to the posts of Geologists will be made on the basis of Written Examination and Viva Voce Test. The written examination will be held at Cuttack.

How To Apply:

Candidates may apply for the posts online through the official website of the OPSC www.opsc.gov.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.