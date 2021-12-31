OPSC Announces New Notification For 796 ASO Posts, Details Here

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced notification for the recruitment of 796 Assistant Section Officer (ASO) posts on Friday.

According to the official notifications, out of the total 796 vacancies mentioned above, the reservation of vacancies in respect of Sports Persons, Ex-Servicemen and Persons with Disabilities are given below.

Candidates belonging to the categories of PWD (whose permanent disability is 40% & more), Ex-Servicemen and Sports Persons shall be adjusted against the categories to which they belong.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION :

A candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or possess such other qualification equivalent thereto and must have adequate knowledge in Computer Application as specified in the Appendix-1.

EXAMINATION FEE: A candidate is required to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of Rs.500/- (Rupees Five Hundred) only. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe of Odisha and Persons with Disabilities (whose permanent disability is 40% and more) are exempted from payment of this fee. The candidates are required to make Online payment of applicable Examination Fee(s) through the OPSC portal using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking facilities and other financial instruments enlisted in the Payment Page/ Gateway of the Odisha Government Treasury Portal.

The fee(s) paid shall neither be refunded under any circumstances nor can be adjusted or held in reserve for any other examination or recruitment

METHOD OF SELECTION:

(a) The Competitive Examination for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Section Officers will be conducted in the following successive stages:

(i) Written Examination (Objective Type — Multiple Choice Questions)

(ii) Skill Test in Computer (Practical- Qualifying) The details of the Scheme and Syllabus of the Examination are mentioned in Appendix — I.

(b) Only those candidates who have been shortlisted after the Written Test shall be called for the Skill Test in Computer (Practical) by the Commission as provided in Appendix — I, which shall be of qualifying nature. One has to secure at least forty per cent (40%) of the total marks in the Skill Test to qualify it.

(c) The Commission shall be competent to fix up the qualifying marks in any or all the subjects of the examination.