Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the schedule of the much-awaited Assistant Section Officer (ASO) examination which was earlier postponed due to the prevailing flood situation in the State. As per the latest notice, the rescheduled ASO written examination will now be conducted on August 27, 2022 (Saturday). The examination will be held at different centres across the State.

Here is ASO exam programme details: