Oppositions Stage Walkout From Rajya Sabha Over NEET Row

New Delhi: Protesting against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi’s decision to return the NEET Exemption Bill and demanded the recall of Governor, Opposition parties, including Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Trinamool Congress (TMC) members among other Opposition party leaders staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

On Thursday, Governor R N Ravi returned the bill to the assembly that seeks exemption for the state from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), stating that the Bill is “against interests of the students, especially the rural and economically poor students of the state”.

Raising the issue in the Upper House, DMK MP from Tamil Nadu Tiruchi Siva and his party members stepped into the Well of the House.

DMK members said that NEET Exemption Bill was unanimously passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly and the action of the Governor was against the will of the people of the state.

The matter was raised during the Zero Hour of the House. DMK members kept on insisting on the issue, but Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not allow them to speak.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised an issue by requesting the Chairman to allow members to put forth their views. As the Chairman did not allow them and continued the Zero Hour, Kharge announced to walk out. Later, the Congress, DMK, and TMC members along with others in the opposition parties stepped out of the House.