Oppositions Second Meet In Bengaluru Put Off

Patna: The proposed second meeting of non-BJP opposition parties, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on July 13 and 14, has finally been postponed. The next date is yet to be decided.

JD(U) chief spokesperson K C Tyagi said “Hopefully, the next meeting of opposition parties will be convened after the monsoon session of the Parliament.”

The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 20 and continue till August 20 this year.

Sources said the proposed Bengaluru meeting was postponed mainly due to the forthcoming monsoon session of the Bihar legislature (from July 10 to 14) and the budget-cum-monsoon session of Karnataka assembly (from July 3 to 14).

Bihar’s two leading opposition parties – RJD and JD(U) – had earlier urged the Congress leadership to defer the Bengaluru meeting by a few days as the leaders of the two parties – CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav – would be busy in the monsoon session of the state legislature.

Sources added the Karnataka Congress, which was to host the Bengaluru meeting, also urged its central leadership to postpone the meeting in view of the monsoon session of the Karnataka assembly.

Earlier on Thursday, NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar had announced that the meeting would be held in Bengaluru, instead of Shimla, on July 13 and 14.

“Owing to prevailing wet weather and heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, the venue of the meeting has been shifted from Shimla to Bengaluru,” Pawar had said.