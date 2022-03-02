Oppositions Indulging In Negative Politics To Tarnish BJD’s Image: CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: As Odisha ruling, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) marked a landslide victory in the recently concluded three-tier panchayat polls, party president and CM Naveen Patnaik dedicated this win to the people of Odisha.

The BJD supremo, on Wednesday, held a virtual interaction with the party MPs, MLAs, district presidents and observers to discuss the party’s strategy for the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) polls.

In a bid to take stock of preparedness for urban polls, scheduled on March 24, Naveen said, “People of Odisha have bestowed confidence and trust on us, yet again. We need to work harder to continue to have the blessings and love of the people.”

Taking a dig at oppositions, the Odisha CM said, “To defame the Government, false stories were spread and negative politics was done. Opposition parties are doing negative politics to tarnish the image of my party and they will continue to do so in the ensuing ULB polls. We need to unmask such people.”

“I thank the workers of BJD and our well-wishers who have made relentless efforts sacrificing their comforts to ensure that people are aware of programmes and policies of the Government,” he said.

“We do positive politics. Transformative governance and empowerment of people is our hallmark. Many developmental works and good initiatives have been undertaken in urban areas. We are committed to the empowerment of all sections of society in the cities,” said the CM.

Reiterating that power is not all about politics, the conch party Supremo asked the party workers to ensure that people at the last mile should have the trust that BJD is always working for their welfare and empowerment.

“It is not just the money power, in a strong democracy, the real power comes from people behind you, and their trust. We need to work harder to continue to have the blessings and love of the people,” he added.

Notably, the BJD has secured around 53% of votes in the rural polls while bagging 766 seats out of total 852 Zilla Parishad seats (polling countermanded in one seat). The opposition BJP and Congress finished with 42 and 37 seats respectively.